New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The 169-year-old, India's oldest railway station at Byculla, located in central Mumbai has been restored after a lot of hard work done in the last 5 years and received the Asia Pacific cultural heritage award from UNESCO.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the UNESCO award for the restoration of the Byculla railway station to its original glory in the national capital today to all three women who started the project of Byculla railway station restoration.

The restoration project of Byculla railway station started in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India.

About 650 labour along with other people's completed the restoration work.

"The restoration project of Byculla railway station was quite difficult when it was started," said BJP Member of Parliament Shaina NC who is one of the three women who started the project said.

"It was difficult to restore the 169-year-old sculpture and the looks of the Byculla station but somehow we are successful to restore the historic monument because of the hard work we have done in the last five years. We have restored everything in Byculla railway station whether it is the bell or the benches or the look of the station," she added.

Shaina said, "Today we received the Asia Pacific cultural heritage award for Byculla railway station from UNESCO. It is a really big achievement for our country, even UNESCO also recognised our hard work. We have restored Byculla railway station so that our upcoming generation could see and learn from this and we have done it for the love for Mumbai people."

"We appeal to all other people of the country that they should come together and make clean or restore historical monuments in Delhi which are going through a bad phase," she added.

Shaina noted that the Byculla today is the oldest living railway station in india. It is quite important to restore the historic monument. Byculla railway station is the lifeline of local Mumbaikar people. (ANI)

