New Delhi, August 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of erstwhile 'Dom Raja' of Varanasi -- Jagdish Chaudhary. The Dom Raja was 55-years old and had been ailing for some time.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of the demise of 'Dom Raja' of Varanasi -- Jagdish Chaudhary. He was settled in the culture of Kashi (Varanasi) and was the conductor of the Sanatan tradition there. He worked for social harmony throughout his life. May God give peace to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this suffering." Jagdish Chaudhary, Kashi's Dom Raja, Dies at 55.

Here's what PM Modi said:

वाराणसी के डोम राजा जगदीश चौधरी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। वे काशी की संस्कृति में रचे-बसे थे और वहां की सनातन परंपरा के संवाहक रहे। उन्होंने जीवनपर्यंत सामाजिक समरसता के लिए काम किया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को इस पीड़ा को सहने की शक्ति दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the Dom Raja. It is to be known that Dom Raja of Kashi, as the head of his Chaudhary clan, is considered the chief keeper of the fire burning uninterrupted at Varanasi's Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats. Jagdish Chaudhary was one of the proposers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last Lok Sabha elections.

