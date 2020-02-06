Jammu And Kashmir: Grenade Attack on Police Station in Srinagar, SSB Jawan Injured

Grenade | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, February 6: A soldier was injured after a grenade was lobbed at a police station in Lal Bazar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Thursday, reports said. The injured jawan is from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). His identity was not immediately known. The area was cordoned off by security forces following the grenade attack. This is the second grenade attack in the past seven days. Jammu And Kashmir: Police Apprehend Two Minors Crossing LoC to Join Militants in PoK; Boys Handed Over to Family After Counselling.

On February 2, two CRPF personnel and three civilians sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed grenade upon the paramilitary force near the busy Mecca market in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar. The grenade was lobbed by unidentified terrorists upon the CRPF's 171 Battalion. "The attack was an attempt to disrupt normal life and create scare among the people," a senior police officer had told IANS.

The Lal Bazar grenade attack comes a day after security forces gunned down two militants in a brief encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar. According to reports, two motorcycle-borne militants fired on a CRPF patrol party and killed one CRPF man. The CRPF retaliated by shooting down both the militants. Last month, police had busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar and arrested five operatives who were involved in multiple grenade attacks.