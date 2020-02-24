Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir (Representational Image/ Photo credit: IANS)

Srinagar, February 24: After a gap of one day, Pakistan on Monday once again resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations were reported in the Qasba and Kerni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to details, firing which started on Monday afternoon is still going on from both sides.

Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression. On Saturday, Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violation in the same sectors.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch.