Jammu and Kashmir police today said that 10 passengers were Injured after a minibus turned turtle in Udhampur district. Police and locals shifted injured persons to a hospital in Ramnagar where doctors referred one injured woman to the district hospital in Udhampur. Further information into the incident is awaited.

Udhampur Accident

J&K| 10 Passengers Injured after a minibus turned turtle in Udhampur district. Police and locals shifted injured persons to a hospital in Ramnagar where doctors referred one injured woman to the district hospital in Udhampur: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/SDc8macN9B — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

