Jammu and Kashmir: One Militant Killed in Gun Battle Between Security Forces and Militants in Kulgam District

Srinagar, January 27: A militant was killed on Monday during an exchange of fire between the security forces and militants at Arwani village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. According to reports, the security forces tried but were unsuccessful in making the militant surrender.

An Army personnel has reportedly sustained injuries in the firing exchange which is now over. Informed sources said that on a specific input about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of the police and army launched an operation. Jammu And Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet, Broadband Services Restored in Kashmir.

Last Saturday, the security forces killed three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants at Hari Pari Gam in Pulwama, including Jaish chief Qari Yasir and two of his associates -- Burhan and Musa. Jammu And Kashmir: 2G Internet Services To Be Restored on Mobile Phones in Valley, Social Media Sites Remain Banned.

The Army said that with the killing of Yasir, the Jaish leadership has been wiped out in Kashmir. Yasir was an IED expert and played a supervisory role in the February 14 Pulwama attack last year in which 40 CRPF men were killed.