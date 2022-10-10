Srinagar, October 10: Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Monday. Shopian Encounter: 4 Local Terrorists Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming the development, the police said that an operation is currently underway in the district's Tangpawa area.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area on Sunday night.

