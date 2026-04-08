A fresh Western Disturbance is set to influence weather conditions across Jammu from Wednesday, bringing a noticeable dip in temperatures along with increased cloud cover, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is expected to witness partly to generally cloudy skies through the day, with maximum temperatures likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C over the next few days. Daytime temperatures may hover between the mid-20s and low 30s Celsius, offering relief from early April heat, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal. Weather Forecast Today, April 8, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

The approaching system, originating from the Mediterranean region, may also lead to rising humidity levels and occasional gusty winds, especially in open areas. Although widespread rainfall is unlikely, isolated light rain or thundershowers may occur in higher reaches of the Jammu division.

Jammu Weather Forecast Today

Residents are advised to stay alert for sudden weather changes, including brief spells of rain or lightning. Farmers, particularly those with standing wheat crops, should remain cautious as gusty winds may cause crop damage or lodging. Jaipur Weather Forecast and Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely as Western Disturbance Peaks Today.

Weather experts suggest that after this brief cooling phase, conditions are expected to stabilise, with warmer and clearer weather likely to return by the end of the week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).