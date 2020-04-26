Jerry Rodriguez AKA Hustlemantherapper Is Up Next!

Jerry Rodriguez AKA Hustlemantherapper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hustlemantherapper (@hustlemantherapper) is one of the most versatile artists currently releasing music. With features from artists such as Lil keed and trippie redd, there's no telling what's next for Hustlemantherapper.

He’s currently signed under Atlantic records, and his latest release “My Wrist” is an irresistible track that has a little bit of sound from every coast.

Jerry is currently setting the stage for his upcoming EP, so he’s currently just working on releasing singles and content for traction and then he plans on rolling out the upcoming EP.

Jerry says that he make’s music for himself and his friends. He doesn’t get caught up in competing with other artists because he believes they are all so different. He knows that nobody will ever be able to tell his story the way he tells his story and that’s the best part about it. Music gives him a voice and the ability to express himself freely.

Growing up in Texas, Jerry has always been passionate for music. He knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in music, but he didn’t know what it was going to look like. But ever since he got into the rap game, he hasn’t looked back. He loves having the ability to speak his truth, and talk about his childhood and difficult experiences.

He also enjoys producing music, and he has a talent for both. Jerry says that he would never retire! He believes that music is something that lives forever and age is never a factor. He will always record music or be involved in the industry, whether it’s an executive position or behind the scenes as a recorder.

His advice to anyone starting out is to live freely and never conform to what society wants you to become. His parents always told him and his relatives to stay true to themselves. He believes that you should stand for what you believe in and value yourself, that way nobody can ever take advantage of you.

As for his biggest loss, Jerry says that he’s lost hundreds of thousands, but for every loss, there has been tremendous gain, and he never views failures as failures. He always view them as lessons and makes an effort to not repeat those same mistakes.

Jerry says that he would love to have an impact around the world and especially in the community in which he grew up. he would love to eventually own an art centre and gather other creatives from all backgrounds to join his mentorship program.

Jerry believes that he has a lot to teach younger people, and he knows that anyone can reach their goals if they just set their mind to it. He wants his music to be inspirational, and he’s been getting great feedback so far.

Jerry wants to accomplish so much more than he has already. He wants to leave his mark on the world and leave it better than it was before he got here. His legacy is one of the most important aspects of his career. Which is why he avoids getting into beef or drama with other artists. His main focus is his music and eventually making an impact. He says that once the Coronavirus dies down there should be little holding him back from taking his career to the next level.

One day he hopes to take a world tour and perform in stadiums all across the globe. Until then, he’s just focusing on the process and taking it one day at a time. He knows that if he focuses on what he does best, then there's no way he won’t succeed.

His latest release "My Wrist" is an irresistible track that has a little bit of east and west coast. Intimate and laid back, Hustle's new polyphonic recording features smooth vocals, carefree vibes, soft echos and optimistic lyrics. Embark on this new journey and connect with Hustlemantherapper on this soothing beat as it opens up the floor to his upcoming E.P.

To keep up with hustlemantherapper, follow him on Instagram.