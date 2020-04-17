Jharkhand High Court Grants Bail to Ex-BJP MP And 5 Others on Condition That They Will Donate Rs 35,000 Each to PM-CARES Fund, Download Aarogya Setu App

Aarogya Setu app (Photo Credits: Screenshot)

Ranchi, April 17: In an eyebrow-raising order, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday granted bail to six convicts, including a former lawmaker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on conditions that they all will donate Rs 35,000 in Prime Minister Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) and download Aarogya Setu app. Those granted bails have been asked to adhere to rules framed during the coronavirus lockdown. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

According to a report by Live Law, former BJP MP Som Marandi, Vivekanand Tiwari Amit Agrawal, Hisabi Rai, Sanchay Bardhan and Anugrah Prasad Sah were awarded one-year imprisonment as punishment in connection with a "rail roko" agitation in March 2012 by the railway judicial magistrate. The petitioners had appealed before the session court, which was dismissed. They later filed a criminal revision petition before the Jharkhand High Court. Aarogya Setu App Launched by Modi Government to Track Coronavirus Cases: Know Features And How to Download The COVID-19 Tracking Applications.

Since the petitioners were in custody since January, they sought for bail. While granting them bail, Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary sets conditions that the petitioners will donate Rs 35,000 each in PM-CARES fund, download Aarogya Setu app and submit their Aadhaar card details and mobile numbers which they will not change during the pendency of this case without prior permission of court, Live Law reported.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The government's Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive for coronavirus infection.