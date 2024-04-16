Srinagar, April 16: Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said. Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed. So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Boat Accident: Some People Feared Missing As Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River, Rescue Operation On (Watch Video).

Jhelum Boat Tragedy:

#WATCH | J&K: A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K pic.twitter.com/hOAKvNCYtT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Four Dead in Boat Mishap:

Several people are feared missing after a boat capsized in the river Jhelum in Srinagar’s Batwara area. Some possibly are students who cross the river by boat. Those rescued have been hospitalized. Incessant rains have led to an increase in the water level of rivers in J&K. pic.twitter.com/YkOtHaoCxq — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) April 16, 2024

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.