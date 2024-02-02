Leader of the JMM legislative party Champai Soren took the oath of office as Jharkhand's chief minister at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday, February 2. This occurs two days following Hemant Soren's ED arrest and resignation as CM. Apart from Soren, RJD's Satyanand Bhokta and Congress' Alamgir Alam also took oath as ministers in the Jharkhand cabinet today. Champai Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi (See Pic and Watch Video).

Satyanand Bhokta Takes Oath as Minister in Jharkhand Cabinet

#WATCH | RJD's Satyanand Bhokta takes oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/vpvfRPklE1 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Alamgir Alam Takes Oath as Minister in Jharkhand Cabinet

#WATCH | Congress' Alamgir Alam takes oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/CUZLKEkMDy — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)