Justice S Muralidhar, at Farewell Ceremony in Delhi High Court, Says 'When Justice Has to Triumph, It Will Triumph'

New Delhi, March 5: Justice S Muralidhar, who was transferred from the Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court via a midnight presidential order on February 25, stressed on staying "with the truth" at his farewell ceremony. "When justice has to triumph, it will triumph...be with the truth...Justice will be done," he was reported as saying. The judge, along with Justice Talwant Singh, was part of the bench which was hearing a petition seeking FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who allegedly instigated violence in the national capital. Justice S Muralidhar Receives Grand Farewell on His Transfer From Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana HC; See Pics.

Justice Muralidhar, while hearing the case hours before his transfer, had lashed out at the Delhi Police for failing to curb the clashes in North East Delhi. Drawing parallels with the anti-Sikh pogrom committed in the capital 36 years ago, the judge had remarked, "We cannot let another 1984 happen in this country. Not under the watch of this court." Delhi Violence: Heavy Police Deployment in Shaheen Bagh as Precautionary Measure.

After the Opposition had raised row over the judge's transfer, the government had issued a clarification, calling it a routine transfer. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the transfer was a routine process and the consent of Justice Muralidhar was obtained before taking the final decision.

"Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well settled process have been followed," Prasad had said.

The plea which Justice Muralidhar was hearing was subsequently presided over the bench led by Chief Justice of Delhi HC. The court decided to adjourn the matter, giving the Delhi Police a time period of four weeks to decide whether FIRs should be filed against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma.