Kaithal, February 17: Eight students were injured when a private school bus met with an accident and fell into a canal near Noach village in this district on Monday, police said. According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a steering wheel malfunction.

The driver and a woman attendant were also injured in the accident. With the help of locals, all injured were rescued from the bus and taken to a nearby hospital.

School Bus Falls Into Canal in Kaithal

Haryana: A school bus carrying children fell into the Satlej Yamuna Link canal in Nauch village, Kaithal, this morning, injuring 8 children and the bus driver and conductor seriously. The accident occurred around 8 AM due to a technical malfunction. Emergency teams responded… pic.twitter.com/szeKZGqhjS — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2025

The bus was transporting children from the nearby villages to school when the accident took place. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.