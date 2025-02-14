In an unfortunate incident in Haryana, a vehicle from BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli's convoy met with an accident in Karnal today, February 14. The accident occurred while Mohan Lal Badoli was on his way to the BJP Karan Kamal Office. Speaking to news agency IANS, Mohan Lal Badoli said, "No one is injured. It was an army vehicle and a private vehicle that collided with each other." Haryana Shocker: Woman Axes Mother to Death After Husband Runs Away With Younger Sister in Charkhi Dadri, Arrested.

BJP State President's Convoy Meets With Accident

Karnal, Haryana: BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli says, "...No one is injured. It was an army vehicle and a private vehicle that collided with each other" pic.twitter.com/aKKZ7bxEqt — IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2025

