Guwahati, August 5: Amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases on the state, the Assam government on Wednesday announced that total lockdown will be imposed in areas falling under Tinsukia and Makum Municipal boards. The lockdown will be effective for a week from 6 pm on August 5 to 6 pm on August 12.

Informing about the latest update, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar Pegu stated that all the areas -- under the jurisdiction of Tinsukia Municipal board and Makum Municipal Board -- will remain under strict lockdown from Wednesday to August 11. Adding on, he said that the essential services will remain unhindered during this lockdown period. Unlock 3: Assam Allows Opening of Malls, Gyms Till August 14, Inter-District Movement Allowed on Monday And Tuesday; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Among other details, the Tinsukia DC mentioned that all the shopkeepers, employees and delivery persons who will be open the essential shops or deliver products in all market places in Municipal areas of Tinsukia district will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for detection of COVID-19. As per the government records, 1,881 coronavirus cases have been detected in Tinsukia district.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led government announced latest unlock guidelines for the opening of malls and gymnasiums between Monday and Friday in Kamrup Metropolitan District. The state government also allowed inter-district movement on Monday and Tuesday only and said that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required. However, the movement of individuals will be prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am on all weekdays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).