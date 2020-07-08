Faridabad, July 8: The Faridabad Police on Wednesday informed that they have arrested three men after they, along with crime branch, raided a house on receiving inputs on the presence of gangster Vikas Dubey. The Police stated that they have recovered pistol used by Vikas Dubey during Kanpur incident and one pistol stolen from UP Police.

Informing about the arrest of 3 men, Faridabad Police said, "3 men arrested by police in Faridabad after they along with crime branch raided a house on receiving inputs on the presence of #VikasDubey. There was brief firing by criminals, pistol used by Dubey during Kanpur incident & one pistol stolen from UP Police recovered." Kanpur Encounter: Shyamu Bajpai, Close Aide of History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey, Arrested by Chaubeypur Police.

Here's what Faridabad Police said:

Earlier in the morning, Uttar Pradesh police killed Amar Dubey and arrested Shyamu Bajpai after an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur. Both are considered to close aides of gangster Vikas Dubey and have been absconding since the Kanpur encounter on June when eight policemen were killed.

