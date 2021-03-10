Kanpur, March 10: A man, who lodged a complaint against three persons who gang-raping his daughter, died this morning in a road accident. The incident took place in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. The man died outside the hospital where his daughter was taken for a medical checkup. The prime accused in the gang-rape case, identified as Golu Yadav, has been arrested by the police. Film on Gangster Vikas Dubey Titled ‘Bikroo Kanpur Gangster’ Not Given Permission to Shoot in Kanpur.

The father of the deceased called his son's death a murder, alleging police complicity. "My son has been murdered... the police is complicit," the grieving father of the man, who died, was quoted by NDTV as saying. The victim's family has alleged threats from the accused person ever since the gangrape case was filed. Notably, the father of Golu Yadav works as a sub-inspector with UP Police in the Kannauj district. Uttar Pradesh Corporator Jitendra Yadav’s Wife, 2 Kids Burnt Alive In Kanpur.

"As soon as we filed the complaint, the elder brother of the main accused started threatening us. 'Beware my father is a sub inspector,' he told us," a family member of the victim said. Acting on the girl's father's complaint, police have registered a case of gang-rape and criminal intimidation. Five teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Speaking of the accident involving the victim's father, Kanpur Police Chief Dr Preetinder Singh said: "While the medical examination was on, the father stepped out for a cup of tea. At the time, we have learnt that he was involved in a truck accident. He was rushed to a Kanpur hospital, but he has died. We have filed an accident case and we are investigating."

