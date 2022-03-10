Bengaluru, March 10: The Karnataka Fast Track Court has convicted a 46-year-old teacher to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday. The incident took place in 2014. The convict identified as A. Jaishankar, a resident of Old Thippasandra taught Hindi language to students in a private school here.

Following the complaint by the victim child's mother, the Jeevan Bheema Nagar police arrested him on October 30, 2014 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 376 (rape) of IPC. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Accused of Raping Teacher on Pretext of Giving Permanent Job.

The convicted person committed the crime during lunch hours on October 28, 2014. After coming back home, the girl told her mother about being uneasy and pain in private parts. The victim's mother took her to a hospital and after diagnosis, the doctors discovered that the girl has been raped.

The mother confronted the teacher and other staff in the school about the incident the next day, they remained unresponsive. Later she filed a complaint with the police. The accused was granted bail in 2019. Now, he has been taken into custody and sent to the central prison of Bengaluru. Ashwathnarayana K.V., the public prosecutor argued for the victim.

