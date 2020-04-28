Karnataka Man Dies After Consuming Hand Sanitizer, Cough Syrup As Alternative For Alcohol

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dharwad, April 28: In an unfortunate incident, a 29-year-old man died after consuming hand sanitizer and cough syrup as a substitute for liquor in Hoysala Nagar of Karnataka's Dharwad district. Sudeep Kariyanna, who was a research student at the zoology department of Karnatak University, was upset that he could not get alcohol due to novel coronavirus lockdown, Hindustan Times reported. How to Safely Stop Drinking During Lockdown? MoHFW Releases Video Highlighting Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms, Tips to Tackle The Issue.

According to the report, the incident came to light on Monday afternoon when the landlord of the house, where Sudeep was staying, noticed a foul smell. On opening the door, Sudeep's body was found next to an empty bottle of sanitizer and a bottle of cough syrup. Two Die After Consuming 'Alcohol' Purchased From Homeopathy Shop in West Bengal.

“Prima facie it looks like a case where the deceased has consumed a mixture of sanitizer and cough syrup as a substitute for liquor. We have registered a case and are investigating,” a police official said. Meanwhile, his body has been sent to post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Tamil Nadu, where a 35-year-old died after consuming hand sanitizer as he was unable to get alcohol. The man was unhappy due to the closure of liquor shops because of COVID-19 lockdown.