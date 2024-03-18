Bengaluru, March 18: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a 14-year-old schoolgirl ended her life after she was allegedly strip-searched along with four other students at a school in the state. The deceased student ended her life on Saturday afternoon, March 16, after she was allegedly strip-searched for a theft incident reported on the campus by a teacher.

Student Ends Life After Strip Search

According to a report in the Times of India, the girl ended her life two days after the theft was reported in the school. Police officials said that the deceased girl and four other students studying at a government school in Bagalkot were hauled up after one of the teachers suspected them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel Near BDA Bridge, Probe On.

As per the report, the teaching staff including the school's headmaster, allegedly made the girls strip and later took them to a nearby temple to "prove" their innocence. Speaking about the incident, Amarnath Reddy, Bagalkot SP said that the incident came to light when the elder sister of the deceased told her parents about the incident.

Victim Was Sensitive

The deceased girl's elder sister also studies in the same school. The victim's family, who has described her as "sensitive", said that their daughter thought over the incident for a couple of days before ending her life. After the incident came to light, the police began a suo motu probe after learning about the circumstances that led to her death. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Stabs Sleeping Husband With Kitchen Knife After Not Receiving Present from Him on Wedding Anniversary, Complaint Filed.

In a separate incident, the Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his five-year-old stepdaughter in Hebbagodi recently. The incident came to light after the girl’s neighbours called the child helpline on Friday, March 15. They alleged that both the girl’s mother and stepfather Kiran (name changed), 30, assaulted the minor girl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).