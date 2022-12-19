Bengaluru, December 19: In an unfortunate incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother while he pulled the trigger of a country-made gun accidentally while playing with it at a farmhouse in Kadashivanahalli village in Kanakapura on December 17, Saturday. The boy who was having lunch at the time of the incident, collapsed on his plate after being shot.

The deceased has been identified as Samabin, a resident of Kadhushivanahalli. According to police, Samabin was the fourth of the six children of Ameenullah, who had come to Karnataka with his family six months ago from UP, reported TOI.

The deceased was playing with his 16-year-old elder brother at the farmhouse belonging to Mallesh, where their parents were working as labourers. UP Shocker: Balloon Seller Killed, Son Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes in Aurraiya’s CISF Residential Colony

According to the police, Mallesh has a country-made gun to fire at wild animals, and had kept the gun loaded as his farm is adjacent to the forest area. The elder boy was playing around and climbed a pile of ragi sacks where he found a gun. The boy took it to play, took aim at Samabin without knowing it was a real, loaded gun and pulled the trigger from a close range. The boy sustained serious injuries and died on the spot with excessive bleeding. Jharkhand Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Cuts Body Into 50 Pieces in Sahibganj, 18 Parts Recovered From Different Places Till Now

The parents hearing the gunshot, rushed to the spot along with others, and found the boy lying dead in a pool of blood while the elder boy was crying inconsolably.

Kodihalli police have registered a case against the boy and farmhouse owner Mallesh under IPC and Arms Act. Police are questioning Mallesh to find out more details.

