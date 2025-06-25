In a shocking road rage incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a police inspector allegedly slapped a serving Army Colonel in front of his wife and daughter after being confronted for driving on the wrong side. The incident, which occurred on June 21, was captured on CCTV. According to reports, Colonel Anand Prakash Suman questioned Inspector Vinay Kumar Saroj for reckless driving. In response, the inspector reportedly stepped out and slapped the Colonel through the car window. The Colonel also alleged that the officer tried to crush him between vehicles and ran over his foot while fleeing. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Aggarwal confirmed that a case has been registered, and further action will follow after reviewing the CCTV footage. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

Cop Slaps Army Colonel in Lucknow

प्रकरण में थाना पीजीआई पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज एवं अन्य तथ्यों के आधार पर साक्ष्य संकलन की कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) June 24, 2025

