Kannur, February 3: Cases were registered against nearly 500 Congress workers on Wednesday for allegedly violating the COVID-19 safety norms during an ongoing state- wide march, but the opposition party dubbed it 'politically motivated' and asserted it would continue the three-week long programme ahead of the assembly polls.

Thaliparambaand Sreekandapuram police in Kannur district registered cases against the local party leaders and organisers of 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Kerala Congress Seeks PM Narendra Modi’s Intervention to Probe Alleged Role of CM’s Office in Gold Smuggling.

Visuals of Chennithala being carried on shoulders of party workers and huge crowd during the rally went viral on social media raising concerns about fresh spike in coronavirus cases.

A casehas been registered against the organisers of the Yatra for violating the COVID-19 health protocol and gathering in numbers without maintainingsocial distancing, police said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala termed the cases against party workers as "politicallymotivated". Speaking to reporters, he said the Left government has registered the cases after witnessing massive participation of cadre in the march.

"Even if cases are registered, we will continue with the Yatra," Chennithala said. The 22-day-long yatra began on January 31 from Kumbala in the northernmost Kasaragod district and will culminate in the state capital on February 22.