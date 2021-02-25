Kochi, February 25: A Kerala court on Thursday refused to cancel the bail of popular Malayalam film actor Dileep who is an accused in the actress abduction case. It was the prosecution which approached the trial court near here with a prayer that the bail granted to Dileep be cancelled as he has violated the bail conditions.

The court however refused to consider the demand of the prosecution that Dileep while on bail was trying to influence the witness. It now remains to be seen, if the prosecution will approach the Kerala High Court. The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. Dileep Assault And Abduction Case: Kerala HC Rejects A Plea Seeking Transfer Of Judge In The Trial.

Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and spent several weeks in jail before securing bail. Dileep has been named as a conspirator in the case and been charged with "revenge crime". In the trial that began last year, the court has by now examined close to 200 witnesses.

