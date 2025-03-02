Venjaramoodu, March 2: In a shocking crime, 23-year-old Afan, accused in the Kerala mass murder case in Venjaramoodu, told police that he killed his girlfriend because “she would not be able to live alone” without him. Afan, who allegedly murdered five people, surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station after the killings.

The gruesome incident took place on February 24, when Afan allegedly murdered his 88-year-old grandmother, 13-year-old brother, girlfriend, paternal uncle, and uncle’s wife. After confessing, he attempted suicide by consuming poison but survived and is now recovering. Kerala: Man Accused of Killing 5 Family Members Sent to Police Remand After Attempting To End Life by Consuming Poison.

Financial Crisis or Another Motive?

Authorities initially believed financial debt was the motive, as Afan had reportedly accumulated ₹65 lakh in liabilities. Police stated that he had planned to die by suicide along with his mother and brother. However, Afan’s father denied financial struggles, saying, “We did not have any big liabilities.” Kerala Mass Murder: Brutal Killings, Evidence of Drug Use by Accused, Says Police.

Afan also attacked his mother, who survived and is currently under medical care. She is able to speak but cannot recall the incident.

Legal Action and Investigation

The murders occurred in three locations under two police station jurisdictions (Venjaramoodu and Pangode). Afan was arrested on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody until March 13 for his grandmother’s murder, with police set to record arrests for the other killings later.

Authorities continue their investigation, with Afan’s blood samples sent for medical testing. Police will soon take him into custody for further questioning to uncover the exact motive behind the killings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).