Kochi, Sep 28: Authorities on Monday began the demolition of the Palarivattom flyover and maintained that a new structure would be ready in nine months.

The flyover was closed within three years of its construction as it began to crumble.

"To start with, the tarmac would be removed in three days, followed by concrete beams. Pier caps would be strengthened and new beams cast. We expect the entire work to be completed in nine months," said AP Pramod, engineer in charge of the project.

The Kerala government had approached the apex court after the High Court ordered that a load test should be conducted before a decision was taken to demolish the flyover.

The apex court, however, allowed the state to reconstruct the flyover, taking into account the public safety aspect. The state government roped in Metro Man E Sreedharan to oversee the reconstruction, which would be done by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd.

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) is in the final stages of its probe into the alleged graft paid in the flyover construction.

Built at a cost of Rs 42 crore during then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's tenure, the 750-metre flyover was supposed to last over 100 years. It was opened in October 2016.

Four accused were arrested in the case, who are now on bail.

In the dock is former Public Works Department Minister Ebrahim Kunju, currently a senior legislator of Indian Union Muslim League, who has been questioned by the VACB a few times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).