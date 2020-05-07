Kerala Reports no COVID-19 Case in Past Two Days, Active Cases Stand at 25

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7: Kerala has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the past few days. The state has not reported a single COVID-19 case in the last 48 hours. On Thursday, five more coronavirus patient recovered from the disease. Currently, there are only 25 active cases in the state, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On May 5, only three people were tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week also, the state reported no COVID-19 cases continuously for two days. Rahul Gandhi Lauds District Administration of Kerala's Wayanad as no Coronavirus Case Reported in Past 16 Days.

Kerala also has the highest recovery rate of among all the states and union territories of the country. Till now, 502 people have contracted COVID-19 in Kerala. Out of the total infected people, 474 have recovered so far. The recovery rate in this state is over 92 percent. According to Vijayan, only three people have lost their lives in the state due to coronavirus. Notably, the first three coronavirus cases of India were from Kerala. Indian Evacuees From Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Malaysia to be Quarantined at Facilities Maintained by Armed Forces; See List of Locations.

There are currently 33 COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala. A total of 16,693 people are still under observation, as per the state government. Out of 35,171 samples taken for COVID-19 testing till date, 34,519 have tested negative, while 3,035 samples were taken from priority groups like health care workers, persons with high social exposure, workers, etc. as part of sentinel surveillance. On Wednesday, Vijayan appreciated the people of Kerala for following the lockdown diligently.

#COVID19 Update | May 7 No new cases and 5 recoveries today. Active cases down to 25. 📍 Hotspots count is down at 33 👥16,693 under observation 🧪 35,171 samples tested; 34,519 -ve 🔎 3,035 samples covered in sentinel surveillance. pic.twitter.com/wofsQIWsCn — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that the peak of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected by June-July. "According to modelling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables, and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus topped the 50,000-mark. The total number of cases surged to 52,952, including 35,902 active infections and 1,783 deaths. A total of 15,267 persons have also recovered in the country from the disease so far.