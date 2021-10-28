Malappuram, October 28: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl delivered a baby secretly in her house after watching videos on YouTube. The incident took place at Kottakkal in Malappuram district of Kerala. The minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbour with whom she was reportedly having an affair. Based on the girl's complaint, police arrested the accused on October 25. Kerala Shocker: Minor Boy Drags Woman to Farm, Tries to Rape Her in Kondotty; Detained.

The girl lives with her mother who is partially blind and her father who works as security guard. According to a report by Times of India, she had delivered a baby in her room on October 20. In her statement, she said she learned about the delivery procedures, including how to cut the umbilical cord, by watching videos on YouTube. The girl's mother told cops that they did not know about her pregnancy and the child's birth. Kerala Rape Case: Gangrape Survivor Was Raped Again; Police Register Another FIR.

"As per the statement of the girl’s mother, she came to know about the delivery after hearing the cries of a baby on October 22 and was shocked to see the newborn baby inside the girl’s room," an officer was quoted as saying. On October 22, the girl's mother lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered on October 24.

Police arrested the accused neighbour on October 25. He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the minor girl. While police said the girl was allegedly having an affair with the accused, it remained unclear if the physical relationship was consensual. Cops were conducting further investigation.

