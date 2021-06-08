Kochi, June 8: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman was locked inside a room and allegedly raped by her live-in partner in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The accused have been identified as Martin Joseph Pulikott. He even assaulted the rape survivor. A case has been registered against the accused. A lookout notice was issued for Pulikott. The incident took place in a flat in the Marine Drive area of Kochi. The accused is still absconding. Kerala Shocker: Woman Raped by Junior Health Inspector on Pretext of Giving COVID-19 Negative Certificate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused locked the woman and allegedly raped her between February-march 2021. According to reports, the rape survivor managed to escape from the captivity of the accused and started living at another location. She registered a police complaint on April 8. The accused also recorded the heinous act on camera and even threatened to release images and clips if she tells it to anybody. Kerala: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping And Impregnating His Minor Daughter in Kollam; Case Registered Under POCSO.

“The accused had also taken over five lakh rupees from the survivor. On April 8, she filed a complaint with the police,” reported India Today quoting SHO of Ernakulam Central Police Station. The case of rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement was registered against Pulikott. The accused had earlier approached district court for anticipatory bail. He was denied bail after the police objected to it. Pulikott has now approached the Kerala High Court. An investigation is currently underway in the case.

