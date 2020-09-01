Mumbai, September 1: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on of the most successful women of India Inc, has added another feather to her cap. The 67-year-old who has scored several victories in the nuanced world of entrepreneurship, has now succeeded in defeating the lethal coronavirus. After her complete recovery, she penned a detailed statement listing how one should fight COVID-19 without panicking. India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 37 Lakh Mark With Around 70,000 New Coronavirus Cases And 819 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Mazumdar-Shaw, who heads the biotechnology firm Biocon Limited, was infected with coronavirus last month. She recovered from the disease in around a fortnight's period - all the while being confined at her residence. The home isolation was a precarious battle as she was living along with her 89-year-old mother, who is a cancer survivor.

Here Are 10 Points Shared by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw For Fighting COVID-19

Don’t panic on testing positive. Make sure you assess your viral load based on CT value. Mild symptoms with moderate viral load qualifies for home isolation. Monitor your oxygen saturation several times a day to ensure it doesn’t drop below 95% Make sure you are supervised by a doctor through a Telehealth program. Do yoga and walk as much as you can. Your body will fight the virus in a week. Doctors should not just treat clinical Symptoms but rather the cause of the symptoms. Eg. If SpO2 reduces, just increasing oxygen flow is not the answer. Treating inflammation caused by cytokines is the answer. Lack of early intervention in mitigating the inflammation and cytokine storm can cause post Covid-19 fatigue and respiratory ailments. Finally, please test and present yourself as soon as you feel mild symptoms. Do not be in denial and wait for more severe symptoms. You have reduced your chances of a mild disease by doing so.

During the period of her home isolation, said Mazumdar-Shaw, OTT entertainment platforms played a crucial role in keeping her mind engaged. "My constant companions were NETFLIX and Amazon Prime; avoid TV and social media as negative news are bad for fighting Covid-19," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).