Mumbai, December 20: While the world was watching the intense FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, a couple in Mumbai were left in shock after their three-year-old son died after falling from the fifth floor as he slipped out of a gap in railing late Sunday evening. The incident took place at Garware Club in Churchgate where the couple was watching the final on the club's sixth-floor terrace.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased toddler was identified as Hrudyanshu Avnish Rathod. The boy sustained severe injuries on his head and was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was taken to the ICU. He was declared dead. His body was later sent to GT Hospital for a post-mortem. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Minor Dies After Piece of Steel Pierces His Chest While Bursting Tiger Bomb Inside a Glass in Koriya.

How did the Tragedy happen?

Reportedly, the boy had gone to a washroom on the fifth floor with an 11-year-old boy at around 11 pm. As they were returning, the older boy was walking ahead of the toddler on the staircase. Hrudyanshu then slipped through the gap in the railing and fell into the staircase pit. After hearing the noise, the elder boy rushed upstairs and informed his parents and relatives. The boy was found by a security guard on the ground floor who rushed there after a loud thud. Mumbai Shocker: Small Boy Dies After Five-Foot Marble Slab of School Gate Falls on Him in Bhiwandi.

An accidental death report has been registered at Marine Drive police station. The statements of the security guard and the 11-year-old were recorded. The relatives of the deceased toddler have alleged that it is criminal negligence as they didn't do anything to fix it before organising such an event.

