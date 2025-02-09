Kolkata, February 9: Kolkata police have arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing and raping two women by posing as team members of renowned fashion photographer Tathagata Ghosh. The accused, Pratik Pal alias Sayan (37), was arrested by Jadavpur Police, while his accomplice, Tapan Pal alias Aniket Basu, remains on the run. Authorities believe more victims may come forward.

The case came to light after Ghosh filed a complaint in January, stating that fake social media profiles were being used under his name. Two victims, aged 22 and 25, revealed they were lured by these fake profiles, which promised them photoshoots and film roles. The accused invited them to a studio in Madhyamgram, where they claimed to be part of Ghosh’s team. Gujarat Shocker: School Principal Booked for Raping Ex-Student Attending Alumni Meet in Bharuch.

According to DC (Jadavpur-SWD) Bidisha Kalita, the suspects initially conducted normal photoshoots but later pressured the women into provocative and nude shoots. When they hesitated, they were threatened with career sabotage. The victims, fearing repercussions, complied. The accused then blackmailed them with the photos and raped them. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

The first incident occurred between May and June last year, while the second took place in October. One of the victims, realising she had been deceived, managed to contact Ghosh directly, leading to the police complaint.

Pratik Pal was arrested late Friday night and has been remanded in police custody until February 15. Advocate Smitesh Chatterjee, representing Ghosh, confirmed that the accused used fake WhatsApp DPs to trap aspiring models. Police are now conducting raids to apprehend Aniket Basu.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).