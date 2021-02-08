New Delhi, February 8: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and many other government organisations are moved to Koo, a homegrown alternative to Twitter. These organisations now have official accounts on Koo. The development came after Twitter failed to respond to government's notice last week, reported online web portal Your Story on Monday.

The accounts of government ministries found on Koo, include, handles of Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post and NIC. According to the reports, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been part of the homegrown microblogging platform since August last year. Chingari App, India's TikTok Alternative, Wins AatmaNirbhar App Challenge in Social Category.

Prasad has over 4.29 lakh followers on Koo. Another union minister, who is on Koo is Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandviya. He also has a large number of followers on the "desi" microblogging website. Over 2.34 lakh people are following the Shipping Minister. Twitter India’s Public Policy Head Mahima Kaul Quits.

Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week had asked Twitter to blog around 257 accounts which were using 'Modi Planning Farmer Genocide' hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets amid ongoing farmers' agitation. However, Twitter did not respond to the government's request. Google Play Best of 2020: Best Android Apps, Games & Winners of Users' Choice Awards Announced.

Last week also, the Centre also asked Twitter to suspend over 1,000 accounts in relation to the farmers; protest. The microblogging site has not complied with the order yet. The controversy further aggravated after Twitter CEO Kack Dorsey Like tweets praising Rihanna's stand

Like Twitter, Koo App is a micro-blogging platform in Indian Vernacular languages. Koo App was declared as one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Central government in August 2020.

