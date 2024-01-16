The Supreme Court stalled the Allahabad High Court order that appointed a commissioner to check the mosque part of Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. Supreme Court said that the court could still hear the case. The Supreme Court also said that the request to send a commissioner was not clear, and the issue of joining the cases was already being looked at by the Supreme Court. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Recognition of Mathura’s Idgah Masjid Site As Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case:

