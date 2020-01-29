Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: DGCA Says No Rules Violated by Airlines in Banning Stand-Up Comedian From Flying

DGCA - Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Facebook/Twitter)

New Delhi, January 29: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday dismissed a report that the action against Kunal Kamra by airlines was in violation of rules and regulations. As many as four airlines, including national carrier Air India, has banned Kunal Kamra from flying after the stand-up comedian shared a video allegedly heckling news anchor Arnab Goswami onboard IndiGo flight. Kunal Kamra Suspended By 4 Airlines After He Confronts Arnab Goswami On Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo Flight.

"This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part VI on Handling of unruly passengers," the DGCA said. According to a HuffPost report, Arun Kumar, the director-general of DGCA claimed that the ban announced on Kamra is a clear violation of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 3, Series M, Part Vl on “Handling of Unruly Passengers) rules revised in 2017. No-Fly List: Kunal Kamra Among 'Unruly Passengers' After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami On Board IndiGo Flight, Here Are Similar Past Incidents.

"Now the matter is to be referred to the internal committee as prescribed in para 6.1 of the said CAR. Further, as per para 6.4 of the CAR, the internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reasons in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned. Punishment for different type of unruly behaviour is also prescribed in the same CAR and the internal committee has to adhere to the same," the aviation regulator added.

On Tuesday, IndiGo had barred the Kamra for six months from using its services for allegedly portraying "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights. It has been alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked Arnab Goswami by asking questions over news presentation style. Following IndiGo's announcement, Air India also barred Karma from flying on any of its flights until further notice. On Wednesday, airlines SpiceJet and GoAir followed suit.

In the video shared by Kamra, he can be heard asking Goswami: "Viewers today want to know if Arnab is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi. You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab?"

Reacting to the ban, Kamra took jibes at the situation on social media. "Right Wing - Goli maaro saalon ko... Liberals - We must not disturb people on flights & respect an individuals private space (sic)," he tweeted on Wednesday. In a separate tweet, he wrote: "FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that..."