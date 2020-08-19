New Delhi, August 19: After the arrest of the sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Faridabad, the Police revealed that the gang plotted to murder actor Salman Khan. According to details by DCP Faridabad, Haryana, the cops managed to arrest one of the sharpshooters of the gang named Rahul. The official said that when Rahul was interrogated, he revealed that he had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce of Khan's apartment on Bishnoi's orders due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a prison in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved in the murder of a Faridabad resident in June. A report by the Indian Express states that the accused, Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni, hails from Bhiwani and was arrested from Uttarakhand on August 15. The accused has allegedly murdered Praveen in June this year, a Faridabad resident who ran a ration depot. Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Boy Fights Armed Chinkara Poachers in Jodhpur Fearlessly, Chases Them.

Here's the tweet:

Police have arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Questioning revealed that he travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce of actor Salman Khan's apartment on Bishnoi's orders due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching: DCP Faridabad, Haryana pic.twitter.com/Kk6fFlXbmz — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

According to police, Rahul had conducted this recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang, who had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018. The report reveals that Rahul was also involved in two cases of car snatching in November 2019 and had also managed to release two prisoners from police custody.

The head of the gang, Lawrence Bishnoi, belongs to the Bishnoi community which has deep respects for black bucks. According to police, the fact that the Bollywood actor had killed two black bucks in Jodhpur in 1998 led to Bishnoi holding a grudge against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).