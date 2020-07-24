2020 has been one crazy year with a pandemic that took the whole world by storm and the country that had the biggest impact as a result was the USA. Businesses all across the US had to shut down due to government mandate but as states start opening up, small businesses need working capital now more than ever.

Major banks along with most alternative financing firms either made major cutbacks on funding or stopped funding altogether. However, one Fintech firm that has stepped up to the table in this troublesome time to help small businesses is Lend Wiz. In a statement on Tuesday, Lend Wiz CEO, Sadman Nihal vowed to continue funding no matter what and help US businesses bounce back.

“This is exactly why our industry was created, to help small businesses get working capital when they need it the most. I will do everything in my power to help as many businesses as possible get through this hardship.”, said Sadman.

Lend Wiz has been at the forefront of the alternative finance industry for several years now and has helped thousands of businesses grow and expand with a wide array of products.

Lend Wiz has now expanded with multiple new funding solutions which include but are not limited to unsecured funding, lines of credit, term loans, split funding, asset-backed loans and much more that has something for every business no matter how big or small.

They have also expanded their funding criteria as well so that even businesses that have only been around for 3 months can get funds to grow and get to the next level. In these uncertain times, when small businesses are struggling to stay open, it really is a ray of hope to see a company like Lend Wiz going above and beyond to help businesses.

As PPP and EIDL funds start to dry out, businesses can still have a home to get funds from. We also learned that Lend Wiz plans to include newer products among which Incremental Funding is going to be a game-changer. The way it works is a merchant can get approved for a certain amount of funds and they will get it in small increments on certain dates so that they always have something to look forward to and fall back on.

Things always get worse before they get better. These are very uncertain times but things will definitely get better and small businesses all across the US will come back strong than even especially when you have firms like Lend Wiz with such a great initiative.