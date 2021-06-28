Ghazipur, Jun 28: A woman was killed and a child suffered injuries in separate lightning strikes in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Dhanumani Devi (25) died in Mason village on Sunday when lightning stuck her while she was returning home from her field, they said.

In a similar incident in Kunwan village, a six-year-old boy, identified as Ankush Rajbhar, was injured.

Police said he was rushed to hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.