Liquor Sales in Karnataka Fetch Rs 45 Crore on First Day As Alcohol Shops Re-Open After 40 Days

Alcohol | Image Used For Representative Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, May 4: Karnataka recorded liquor sales of Rs 45 crore on the first day of the re-opening of alcohol shops in the state. The state Excise Department allowed retail liquor outlets to sell alcohol outside containment zones. These shops are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. According to the Karnataka Excise Department, around 3.9 lakh litre of beer and 8.5 lakh litre of Indian-made foreign liquor was sold on Monday, the first day when restrictions were lifted. Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, State Govt Asks People to Follow Social Distancing Norms.

However, pubs and restaurants will remain closed until the lockdown ends on May 17. As per the MHA relaxations, standalone liquor shops are allowed to open in green and orange zones. Meanwhile, the liquor shops are also allowed to open in non-containment areas of the red zone. The MHA in its order on May 1 gave relaxations as part of the Centre’s plan to end lockdown in a phased manner. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States.

These liquor shops were closed on March 24, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to impose countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, long queues were seen outside the liquor shops. Hundreds of people flouted social distancing norms while standing in queues. At some places, police even resort to lathicharge to ensure that social distancing norms were followed.

The central government on Friday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. As per MHA order, a complete lockdown will continue in districts identified as red zones, whereas the government gave some relaxations in districts that have been declared as orange or green zones.