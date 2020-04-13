Liquor Sellers Seek Permission For Online, On-Call Sale of Alcohol During Coronavirus Lockdown

Alcohol shop (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: As most states have decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown, which has affected businesses across the country, liquor companies have sought permission for online and on-call sale of alcohol. According to a report by TOI, two major associations of liquor sellers have petitioned the central and state government to allow online and on-call sale of alcohol with necessary checks and diligence. Assam Liquor Shops Open From 10 AM to 5 PM Starting Today, People Seen Practising Social Distancing While Standing in Queue in Dibrugarh.

International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of leading liquor firms, have sought nod for online and on-call sale of alcohol during the lockdown. They represent companies such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Brown-Forman, Bacardi, Mohan Meakin and Radico Khaitan. Liquor Sale Banned in Kerala Again, High Court Stops Pinarayi Vijayan Government From Selling Alcohol on Doctor’s Prescription Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

"According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, food and alcohol are essential commodities and thus access should be given to the liquor companies as well, at least in the safe zones," Amrit Kiran Singh, chairman of ASWAI, was quoted as saying. The associations said customers should be allowed to purchase liquor online or through call, along with ID proofs establishing age.

"The shops should be asked to enrol for home delivery through online applications, and the governments may charge a fee for this exceptional facility that they would allow at this time," Vinod Giri, director-general of CIABC, said. The apex body of liquor sellers has written a letter to the Ministry of Commerce seeking an exit plan to open distilleries and liquor shops including pubs and restaurants in non-COVID-19 hotspots.

Seeking permission, the associations argued that revenue generated through the sale of liquor form a substantial portion of the earnings of states. Therefore, allowing online and on-call sale of alcohol would eventually help the state governments financially and the money can be spent on other requirements, they said. At present, essential items such as groceries and medicines are exempted from restrictions and can be sold amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier this month, the Kerala government allowed the sale of liquor on doctor's prescription. However, the order was stayed by the Kerala High Court. In Assam, the state government has allowed the sale of alcohol between 10 am and 5 pm amid the coronavirus lockdown.