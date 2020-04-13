Assam Liquor Shops Open From 10 AM to 5 PM Starting Today, People Seen Practising Social Distancing While Standing in Queue in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh Liquor Shops (Photo Credits: ANI)

Guwahati, April 13: Locals in Assam were seen standing in long queues outside liquor shops after the government permitted the sale of liquor for limited hours. In Assam, the state government has allowed the sale of alcohol between 10 am and 5 pm amid the coronavirus lockdown. Reports inform that these liquor shops may work with minimum staff and provide hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash. Moreover, the owner of the liquor shops would be responsible for deploying their staff to ensure social distancing.

Additional Commissioner of Assam Excise Department S.K. Medhi in a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all 33 districts said that the state government has approved opening of India Made Foreign Liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam with effect from Monday. Liquor Shops, Bottling Plants to Open in Assam From Monday For 7 Hours Each Day Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Know Timings.

People Practice Social Distancing:

Assam: People line up outside a liquor shop in Dibrugarh as government permits sale of liquor between 10 AM & 5 PM during #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/d8HhAYJa5G — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

The owner and management of these permitted installations have to strictly follow all the directives issued by the National Health Mission of Assam with reference to COVID-19. According to the official order, liquor shops and wholesale warehouses in Assam will remain open from 10 am 5 pm on the permitted days while in Meghalaya, shops will open from 9 am to 4 pm from April 13 to April 17. Fact Check: Wine Shops Open In Mumbai, Pune and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Know Truth About The Fake Viral Post.

On Sunday, an official order stated that all liquor shops and wholesale warehouses in Assam and Meghalaya would remain open for limited hours. The excise officials of the two states would supervise and monitor the business and works of these liquor shops. The order stated that any violation of the guidelines issued in regard to COVID-19 would invite cancellation of the excise license.

Assam Minister HB Sarma on Monday informed that the total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 30 after another person from Dhubri, connected with 'Tablighi Jamaat' meet at 'Nizamuddin Markaz', has been found positive.