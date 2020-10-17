India was placed at the 94th spot out of 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report 2020. Other South Asia region - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal fared better than India in the rankings released by GHI in its annual report. World Bank Issues Warning, Says 150 Million People Likely to be in Extreme Poverty by 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was declared on Friday. A student of Odisha has scripted history by scoring cent per cent marks in the NEET exam 2020. Shoyeb Aftab scored 100 percent marks, achieving the perfect score of 720. With this record, he also achieved the All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exams.

Members of the CBI team probing the Hathras rape and murder incident picked up a shirt that had "red stains" during a search operation carried out in the house of Luv Kush Sikarwar, one of the accused. While the sleuths took away the shirt for forensic examination saying it could be "blood", the family of the accused refuted the claims.

In some sports news, Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a league match of IPL 2020 with eight wickets. Chasing a target of 145, MI opener Quinton de Kock scored unbeaten 78.

Stay updated with LatestLY for the latest updates and news across the globe.