India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 52 lakh-mark after the country reported 96,424 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll also mounted to 84,372 after 1,174 deaths were reported in the time period of 24 hours. Till Friday morning, of the total cases, India had 10,17,754 active coronavirus cases while a total of 41,12,552 patients were cured or discharged from different hospitals.

The Lok Sabha on Friday was adjourned after opposition Congress protested against comments made by Union Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur on the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thakur, while addressing the House, had compared Nehru's PMNRF with PM-CARES Fund and questioned Gandhi family's association.

The investigations into the Amshipora case, where three Rajouri locals were killed, in an encounter, will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday. Indian Army is committed to the professional conduct of operations," Army chief Naravane told ANI.

In some world news, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at imposing a new set of restrictions as the second wave of virus hit the country. Johnson told Reuters, “Second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible.”

In some sports news now, the much awaited Indian Premier League will start from today. This year, the 13th edition of the IPL is taking place at Dubai due to increasing COVI-19 cases in India. In the first match, defending Champions will clash with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

