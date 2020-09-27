New Delhi, September 27: The global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have reached 33,053,209, according to figures from the worldometers on Saturday morning. Of the total cases, 24,405,924 have recovered from coronavirus, while 9,98,716 have succumbed to the deadly virus. The United States is the worst-hit country by the pandemic, followed by India and Brazil. Catch live updates on the global COVID-19 outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. "Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote on microblogging site Twitter yesterday. He had also invited suggestions from people for the programme. PM Narendra Modi Addresses UNGA 2020, Calls For UN Reforms, Reiterates India's Pharmaceutical Strength, Condemns Terrorism; Highlights.

As women are seen as the "silent force" behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's electoral victories, the Congress party has decided to woo them by launching "Mahila Kranti Sammelan" ahead of the state assembly elections. According to sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address this conference through virtual mode, which is likely to be held in the second week of October.