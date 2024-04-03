Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, at the age of 114, as confirmed by officials and relatives. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Perez's death on social media, acknowledging his transition "into eternity." Perez achieved the Guinness World Record status on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old. Perez was Survived by 11 children, with 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. 'World's Oldest Man' Dies at 127: Jose Paulino Gomes, Who Was Born on August 4 in 1895, Passes Away Few Days Before His 128th Birthday.

Venezuelan Centenarian Perez Mora Dies at 114

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora ha trascendido hacia la eternidad a sus 114 años, tachirense del poblado de El Cobre que le regaló a Venezuela el Récord Guinness por ser el hombre más longevo del mundo. Envío mi abrazo y condolencias a sus familiares y a todo el pueblo de El Cobre estado… pic.twitter.com/ieVPosm8dt — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 3, 2024

