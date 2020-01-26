New Delhi, January 26: The 71st Republic Day is being observed across India today, with the marquee celebrations scheduled to be held at Rajpath in the national capital. The iconic Republic Day parade, which highlights the strength and diversity of India, will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to end at 11:30 am. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Republic Day 2020.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday announced the names of citizens who would be conferred with Padma awards 2020. Among the names of people who would be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously include former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes. Apart from this, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth would also receive the same award.

Hours after the collapse of under construction building in Bhajanpura on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site and sought the permission from the Election Commission to provide Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to kin of victims. As per the reports, three students and a teacher succumbed to injuries, while 13 others were admitted in hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day and asked the citizens to uphold constitutional ideals. In his address, he asked the youth of the nation to remember the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and must never forget "the gift of Ahimsa" while fighting for a cause.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday informed that they have arrested seven sucpects -- allegedly over ground workers -- of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits in an encounter. The police informed that all these people were arrested after a joint operation carried by Bandipora Police, Indian Army and CRPF.

India and New Zealand will face each other in Auckland for the second T20I. The first T20I was held at Eden Park and the second match will take place at the same venue as well. Team India won the series opener by chasing down 204 with an over to spare. With 1-0 lead against their name, the Virat Kohli-led side will aim to double the lead on Sunday. Blackcaps, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. Meanwhile, ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, we bring to you the weather and pitch report. Here’s how the Auckland weather will behave during the course of the match.

