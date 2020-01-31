New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled of today's 4th T20 against India due to a left-shoulder injury. President Kovind termed the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A as "historic". He said: "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh." President Kovind termed the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A as "historic". He said: "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh." In his address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the government welcomes debates and discussion but not violence. "My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country," President Kovind said. President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing a joint sitting of Parliament at start of the Budget session. Ashwani Lohani, Air India, CMD: Atleast 400 Indians will be evacuated today from Wuhan in China by Air India flight. It will take off at 12 pm today and will return by 2 am tomorrow. Further arrangements will be done by MEA & Health Ministry for passengers after they reach India. Urmila Matondkar: After end of the WW II in 1919, British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may rise after war was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law & Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history. Mukesh Singh, IG Jammu: Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday. Air India Spokesperson: Air India special flight will depart today from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla: All schools shut in Udhampur zone following the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar highway

New Delhi, January 31: Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna's current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organisation, the statement read. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and across the world.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday will hear the plea of convicts seeking a stay on the date of the execution-February 1 in connection with the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. In Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old Police Headquarters (PHQ) building.

On Thursday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after firing in the area. Reports inform that the J&K Police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter in which one policeman was injured and one terrorist was killed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that dense fog was observed in isolated parts over Punjab and dense fog in isolated parts over Chandigarh and North Interior Karnataka.