YouTube experienced widespread issues on Tuesday, 5 March, with users reporting errors while loading the homepage. In response, the popular video streaming site acknowledged the issue and assured users that they were working on resolving it, stating, "We’re on It!'. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, complaints for YouTube peaked around 9 pm. This comes shortly after Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram faced similar disruptions, affecting tens of thousands of users. Facebook and Instagram Down: Meta Platforms Stop Working Suddenly, Netizens Take to X To Share Updates After Popular Apps Show 'Session Expired'.

YouTube Down

thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we're on it! 🔍 will follow up here once things are back to normal, you can also follow our Help Community post for details ➡️ https://t.co/4Ezmtku3Em — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 5, 2024

