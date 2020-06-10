Locust Attack in Rajasthan: No Respite For Farmers as Swarms of Tiddi Dal Continue to Damage Crops in Barmer District

Locusts swarm | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Rajasthan, June 10: There seems to be no respite for the farmers as the swarms of locusts continue to damage crops in Barmer district. According to an ANI update, Vishram Meena, District Collector said, "These locusts are pink in colour, it can fly faster." He further mentioned that there have been around 60 percent success in controlling the insects till now.

The locals in Rajasthan's Ajmer were seen clanging utensils on Tuesday in an attempt to drive away the locusts. Children and women were also spotted clanging utensils on their roof. Locust Attack in India: From Banging Utensils, Beating Drums, Using Police Siren & Playing DJ, People Resort to Innovative Ways to Scare And Fight Tiddi Dal Invasion.

The desert locust is a specific kind of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

Centre's Locust Warning Organization will press into service 25 drones and buy 60 more vehicle-mounted insecticide spraying machines to counter the attack of locust swarms in the near future, an official informed on Tuesday. The authorities expressed their concern that they fear that millions of locusts may enter India along with monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea to destroy Kharif crops.